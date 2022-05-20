Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea apparently on 'cusp of potentially another ICBM test': U.S. general
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be on the "cusp of potentially another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test," a top U.S. military officer in South Korea has said, stressing the allied troops are "standing ready" to deal with it.
During a security forum in Hawaii on Wednesday (local time), Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson, the head of the Eighth U.S. Army, made the remarks amid rising concerns about the possibilities of an ICBM or nuclear test by Pyongyang.
-----------------
U.S. willing to take action-for-action toward denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: Sullivan
WASHINGTON -- The United States is committed to engaging with North Korea in serious dialogue and is willing to take "action for action" with North Korea toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
It marks a rare occasion a ranking U.S. official has confirmed U.S. willingness to reciprocate North Korea's denuclearization measures.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Will post-pandemic world change fate of cinema, streaming services?
SEOUL -- During the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic, Lee Eun-hee, a 42-year-old office worker in Seoul, has created a new pattern of habits regarding her consumption of films and TV dramas, like many other people in the world have.
She used to go to the movies once or twice a month before the pandemic. But now, she loves watching TV series, variety shows and films ranging from the latest releases to old favorites on online streaming platforms, like Netflix, at the click of a button from her sofa at home.
-----------------
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
SEOUL -- U.S. President Joe Biden is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday for his first summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol on a range of issues, including North Korea's nuclear program and supply chain risks.
Biden's visit, his first since taking office, comes as both Seoul and Washington believe a North Korean nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile test is imminent and could happen while he is in South Korea or Japan, the second leg of his tour.
-----------------
First lady Kim to briefly meet Biden
SEOUL -- First lady Kim Keon-hee is expected to briefly exchange greetings with U.S. President Joe Biden during a state dinner to be held Saturday after summit talks between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden, an official close to Kim said Friday.
Biden is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day visit in the first leg of his first trip to Asia that will also take him to Japan next week. First lady Jill Biden is not traveling together with him.
-----------------
(LEAD) S-Oil CEO apologizes over Ulsan refinery explosion
ULSAN/SEOUL -- The head of S-Oil Corp. apologized Friday over the explosion at the company's refinery unit in the country's southwest that left one person killed and nine others injured, vowing all-out efforts in handle the aftermath.
Hussain A. Al-Qahtani, CEO of S-Oil, made the remarks hours after the blast occurred at its alkylation processing line in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southwest of Seoul. One subcontractor died, and nine others sustained injuries, mostly severe or minor burns.
-----------------
Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning on institutional buying
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning, buoyed by strong institutional buying, despite overnight falls on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 39.7 points, or 1.53 percent, to trade at 2,632.04 points as of 11:20 a.m.
