Military reports 1,256 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:03 May 20, 2022
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,256 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 151,632 the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,010 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force, 60 from the Marine Corps, and 43 each from the Navy and units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also four cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 6,394 military personnel are under treatment.
