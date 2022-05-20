S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Sri Lanka
All News 14:53 May 20, 2022
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday issued a special travel advisory on Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said, as the island country is gripped by civil unrest stemming from an economic crisis.
The advisory calls for Korean citizens to cancel or delay non-essential trips to Sri Lanka or take extra caution if they are already in the country, according to the ministry.
Sri Lanka's government has declared a state of emergency amid prolonged protests over soaring prices for food, fuel and other necessities.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon