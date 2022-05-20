Ministry looking into reported arrest of N.K. defectors in China
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is trying to confirm media reports that a series of North Koreans were recently arrested in China after having fled their impoverished country, the unification ministry said Friday.
Cha Duck-chul, the ministry's deputy spokesperson made the remarks, citing a local law calling for diplomatic efforts to protect and support North Korean refugees based overseas.
Two North Korean defectors were arrested in the Chinese city of Dandong after they crossed the border from the North on Wednesday, according to sources. Three others were also captured earlier this week after they and two other fellows sought to cross the border into China, the sources said.
"We are working with the related agencies to find out the details (of the reports)," Cha told a regular press briefing. "We will make diplomatic efforts based on our position that North Korean defectors living abroad can go to any place they desire of their own free will."
The reported border crossings have spawned speculation that North Koreans are struggling with shortages of everyday necessities amid COVID-19 outbreaks and persistent economic difficulties caused by sanctions and other factors.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
