U.S. labels N. Korea as country not cooperating in anti-terrorism efforts in draft notice
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States has named North Korea as a country not cooperating in its anti-terrorism efforts, a U.S. draft document showed Friday.
North Korea, along with Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba, was listed as a country "not cooperating fully" with U.S. anti-terrorism efforts, according to the draft notice signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 11 and posted on the U.S. Federal Register website.
The public inspection document is scheduled to be published Friday (U.S. time), the website showed.
The U.S. first labeled North Korea as such a country in 1997.
The move comes just before U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in South Korea for a summit meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday, which is likely to focus on the approach to the recalcitrant regime.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon