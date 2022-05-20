Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 16 -- N.K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media

S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive

Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

17 -- N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths amid COVID-19; military mobilized for drug supply

U.S. concerned about COVID outbreak in N. Korea, no delay in nuclear test expected: State Dept.

18 -- N.K. leader criticizes problem in early response to COVID-19 crisis in key politburo meeting

19 -- Biden embarks on three-day visit to Seoul amid signs of possible N. Korean provocation

N.K. gauges timing for nuclear test after completing preparations: spy agency

20 -- N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
