Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 16 -- N.K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media
S. Korea attempts to send message to North over aid; Pyongyang unresponsive
Yoon offers unsparing COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
17 -- N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths amid COVID-19; military mobilized for drug supply
U.S. concerned about COVID outbreak in N. Korea, no delay in nuclear test expected: State Dept.
18 -- N.K. leader criticizes problem in early response to COVID-19 crisis in key politburo meeting
19 -- Biden embarks on three-day visit to Seoul amid signs of possible N. Korean provocation
N.K. gauges timing for nuclear test after completing preparations: spy agency
20 -- N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
(END)
