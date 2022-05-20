Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:41 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,400 UP 15
LG Corp. 76,000 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 248,000 DN 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,790 DN 80
BukwangPharm 10,700 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 94,700 UP 1,200
Boryung 11,750 UP 250
TaekwangInd 988,000 UP 14,000
Daewoong 28,600 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 136,500 UP 8,000
KAL 28,800 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,150 UP 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,000 UP 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,100 UP 450
Kogas 43,500 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 41,100 UP 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,800 UP 550
Hanwha 28,050 UP 450
SK hynix 112,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 667,000 UP 19,000
HITEJINRO 35,550 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,800 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 41,700 UP 1,000
KCC 341,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 86,300 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 6,560 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 90,400 UP 1,500
Daesang 22,650 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,670 UP 100
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 400
AmoreG 43,050 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 186,500 UP 4,500
TaihanElecWire 2,085 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 DN 600
DB HiTek 73,500 DN 100
CJ 82,800 UP 1,800
LX INT 37,800 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 17,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,420 UP 60
(MORE)

