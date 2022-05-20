Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 May 20, 2022

POSCO Holdings 291,500 UP 6,500
DB INSURANCE 63,100 UP 200
SLCORP 30,150 UP 950
Yuhan 58,500 UP 300
SamsungElec 68,000 UP 500
NHIS 10,200 UP 150
DongwonInd 240,000 DN 4,000
SK Discovery 39,100 UP 50
LS 60,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 UP500
GC Corp 181,500 UP 3,500
GS E&C 38,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 605,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 149,500 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,970 UP 130
SKC 156,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 26,200 UP 50
Ottogi 449,500 UP 19,500
LotteChilsung 182,500 0
Nongshim 279,500 UP 5,000
SGBC 59,800 UP 900
Hyosung 82,200 UP 600
GCH Corp 20,450 UP 650
LOTTE 34,200 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 79,700 UP 2,400
DL 62,400 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 UP 550
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 1,800
KorZinc 573,000 UP 12,000
MERITZ SECU 6,000 UP 120
HtlShilla 74,000 UP 200
Hanmi Science 47,350 UP 1,700
SamsungElecMech 159,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 67,300 0
LS ELECTRIC 49,550 UP 1,350
KSOE 88,100 UP 1,700
HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,250 UP 2,050
MS IND 23,300 UP 500
(MORE)

