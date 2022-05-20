KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 110,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 UP 120
KumhoPetrochem 153,500 UP 4,000
IS DONGSEO 48,800 UP 1,100
Mobis 202,500 UP 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,200 UP 400
S-Oil 106,000 DN 1,000
S-1 72,000 UP 1,200
ZINUS 58,700 UP 700
Hanchem 270,500 UP 8,500
DWS 56,800 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 345,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 UP 3,500
HMM 30,150 UP 900
HYUNDAI WIA 64,700 UP 1,200
SamsungSecu 37,800 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 16,900 UP 200
SKTelecom 58,200 UP 400
SNT MOTIV 45,050 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 34,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 146,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,300 UP 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 90
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 200
SK 248,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,250 UP 650
Handsome 37,800 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 18,200 UP 50
KEPCO 22,750 UP 250
COWAY 71,200 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,300 DN 700
IBK 11,000 0
DONGSUH 26,800 UP 350
LOTTE TOUR 15,100 UP 250
LG Uplus 13,250 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 UP 1,200
KT&G 84,400 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 20,600 UP 800
Doosanfc 37,450 UP 1,950
LG Display 17,150 UP 400
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
(LEAD) N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon