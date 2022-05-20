SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34250 UP50

Kangwonland 26,850 UP 200

NAVER 275,000 UP 3,500

Kakao 83,000 UP 2,600

NCsoft 450,000 UP 20,500

KIWOOM 90,600 UP 4,600

DSME 20,750 UP 250

HDSINFRA 6,210 UP 150

DWEC 6,120 UP 110

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 398,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 37,500 UP 2,050

LGH&H 685,000 UP 17,000

LGCHEM 545,000 UP 43,000

KT 35,950 DN 400

PanOcean 7,930 0

CheilWorldwide 25,400 UP 550

SamsungEng 24,050 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG CARD 33,450 UP 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,300 UP 500

LGELECTRONICS 104,500 UP 3,000

Celltrion 145,000 UP 4,000

TKG Huchems 25,250 UP 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,300 UP 300

KIH 69,400 UP 2,000

GS 45,750 UP 300

CJ CGV 26,800 UP 550

LIG Nex1 73,200 0

Fila Holdings 30,400 UP 200

KEPCO E&C 78,800 UP 4,800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,700 UP 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 UP 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 46,950 UP 1,650

HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 20

AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 UP 500

FOOSUNG 25,950 UP 350

Meritz Financial 30,700 UP 100

BNK Financial Group 7,620 UP 80

(MORE)