KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34250 UP50
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 200
NAVER 275,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 83,000 UP 2,600
NCsoft 450,000 UP 20,500
KIWOOM 90,600 UP 4,600
DSME 20,750 UP 250
HDSINFRA 6,210 UP 150
DWEC 6,120 UP 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 398,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 37,500 UP 2,050
LGH&H 685,000 UP 17,000
LGCHEM 545,000 UP 43,000
KT 35,950 DN 400
PanOcean 7,930 0
CheilWorldwide 25,400 UP 550
SamsungEng 24,050 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,450 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,300 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 104,500 UP 3,000
Celltrion 145,000 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 25,250 UP 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,300 UP 300
KIH 69,400 UP 2,000
GS 45,750 UP 300
CJ CGV 26,800 UP 550
LIG Nex1 73,200 0
Fila Holdings 30,400 UP 200
KEPCO E&C 78,800 UP 4,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,700 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,950 UP 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 25,950 UP 350
Meritz Financial 30,700 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 7,620 UP 80
