KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 211,000 UP 7,000
POONGSAN 29,500 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 57,800 UP 1,100
Hansae 22,950 UP 250
Youngone Corp 47,250 UP 1,000
CSWIND 51,800 UP 2,900
GKL 14,450 UP 300
KOLON IND 65,500 UP 900
HanmiPharm 300,500 UP 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 39,300 UP 600
PIAM 47,450 UP 2,200
HANJINKAL 55,800 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 43,150 UP 800
CUCKOO 17,300 UP 250
COSMAX 64,400 UP 600
MANDO 53,000 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 12,000
emart 116,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 124,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,600 UP 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 UP 450
Netmarble 80,800 UP 800
KRAFTON 256,000 UP 19,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 DN 400
ORION 96,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,400 UP 100
BGF Retail 186,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 13,450 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 373,500 UP 16,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 475,500 UP 19,500
SKBS 127,000 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,600 UP 400
KakaoBank 39,950 UP 1,300
HYBE 221,000 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 121,500 UP 2,000
LG Energy Solution 434,000 UP 18,500
DL E&C 49,650 UP 150
kakaopay 94,600 UP 6,500
SKSQUARE 46,350 UP 1,650
(END)
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
(LEAD) Presidential secretary resigns amid controversy over remarks on homosexuality
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
