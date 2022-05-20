S. Korea, U.S. agree to launch 'economic security dialogue'
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed Friday to launch a dialogue channel between their presidential offices to coordinate policy on cutting-edge technologies and supply chains, the South's presidential office said.
The agreement was reached during a phone call between Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, and Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, hours ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul.
"The two sides plan to coordinate frequently and regularly on economic security issues and response strategies through the newly launched 'economic security dialogue,'" the presidential office said in a statement.
The launch of the new dialogue channel demonstrates the two sides' commitment to closely coordinating policy and jointly responding to key issues affecting their "technology alliance," including semiconductors, secondary batteries, artificial intelligence and the establishment of a supply chain, it said.
The U.S. side expressed hope for a face-to-face meeting at an early date and invited the South Korean team to visit Washington next month, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea leader says his country faces 'great turmoil' due to COVID-19 spread
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
At least 4 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon