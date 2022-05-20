Yoon to hold first regular Cabinet meeting in Sejong next week
All News 16:16 May 20, 2022
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over his first regular Cabinet session in the administrative city of Sejong next week, his office said Friday.
The meeting will be held Thursday at the government complex in Sejong, 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Yoon had pledged as president-elect to hold his first Cabinet meeting in Sejong. Last week, however, he presided over an extraordinary Cabinet session at the new presidential office in Seoul to approve the government's extra budget proposal.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
