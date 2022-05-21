Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidents Yoon, Biden promote 'economic security alliance' at semiconductor factory (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Biden visit Samsung Electronics' semiconductor factory in Pyeongtaek (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. declare 'strategic semiconductor alliance' at Samsung factory (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to 'push for comprehensive alliance encompassing security, economy, technology' (Segye Times)
-- 'Economic security alliance' inscribed on semiconductor wafer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden says S. Korea, U.S. sharing values will cooperate to restore supply chains (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly confirms PM nominee Han; opposition party decides to endorse him in light of voter sentiment (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. take big step for 'semiconductor alliance' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. declare technology alliance at Samsung semiconductor factory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon, Biden declare 'economic security alliance' at Samsung factory (Korea Economic Daily)
