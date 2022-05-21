Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 May 21, 2022
SEOUL, May. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/17 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden tour Samsung chip plant ahead of summit
-
(3rd LD) Biden arrives in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
N. Korea to hold state funeral for military official known for ties with Kim Jong-un
-
Gov't extends mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients for 4 more weeks