Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 May 21, 2022

SEOUL, May. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/15 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 28/13 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/17 Sunny 60

