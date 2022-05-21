First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee will briefly greet U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of a state dinner hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol but will not attend the event, a presidential official said Saturday.
"There will be a very simple process of (Kim) visiting the site before the dinner and briefly exchanging greetings with President Biden," the official told reporters.
She will not attend the banquet at the National Museum of Korea, as there was nothing officially scheduled in the first place, the official added.
Asked exactly where the two will be meeting, the official said the details are difficult to disclose.
Biden is in South Korea on his first visit to the country as president and will hold a summit with Yoon later Saturday.
He is not accompanied by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, which reportedly was a factor in Kim not joining Yoon for official events during the U.S. president's visit.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden tour Samsung chip plant ahead of summit
-
(3rd LD) Biden arrives in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
N. Korea to hold state funeral for military official known for ties with Kim Jong-un
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop for 3rd day; gov't puts off plan to ease virus curbs