Military reports 1,045 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:40 May 21, 2022
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,045 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 152,650, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 827 from the Army, 85 from the Air Force, 65 from the Marine Corps, 43 from the Navy and 25 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 6,480 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
