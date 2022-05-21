'The Roundup' surpasses 2 million viewers within 4 days of release
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The action comedy "The Roundup" continued to shatter box-office records among Korean films during the pandemic, data showed Saturday.
The sequel to the 2017 hit movie "The Outlaws" surpassed 2 million cumulative viewers Saturday, four days after its release, according to its distributor ABO Entertainment Co.
The action flick starring Ma Dong-seok set the first four-day record among Korean films released since the coronavirus broke out in early 2020.
It broke the previous record set by "Deliver Us from Evil," which reached the 2-million mark on the fifth day of its release in 2019.
"The Roundup," released Wednesday, garnered about 467,000 viewers on opening day. It marked the largest first-day score in the past three years for a homegrown film, outnumbering the previous record of 354,000 set by the zombie apocalypse thriller "Peninsula" in July 2020.
"The Roundup" tells the story of Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma) heading to Vietnam to extradite a suspect only to find out about additional murder cases involving an unknown killer who has committed crimes against tourists for many years.
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden tour Samsung chip plant ahead of summit
-
(3rd LD) Biden arrives in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
N. Korea to hold state funeral for military official known for ties with Kim Jong-un
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(4th LD) S-Oil CEO apologizes over Ulsan refinery blast