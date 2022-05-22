N. Korea reports 186,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday around 186,000 new cases of fever and another death have been reported, as it announced a COVID-19 outbreak on its soil earlier this month.
More than 186,090 people showed symptoms of fever, with one additional death reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It raised the death toll to 67, with the fatality rate standing at 0.003 percent, added the KCNA.
The fever caseload reported since late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, had come to more than 2.64 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 2.06 million have recovered and at least 579,390 are being treated, according to the KCNA.
On May 12, the reclusive North made public its first confirmed case of the omicron variant. Many North Korea observers have raised concerns about the impoverished country's heath care system, including its coronavirus testing capabilities. They also say Pyongyang might be underreporting the number of patients showing symptoms and related deaths.
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death