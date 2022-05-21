Biden calls Moon 'good friend' in phone conversation: Moon's aide
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with former South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday, calling him a "good friend" and thanking him for making efforts to strengthen the alliance between the two countries while in office, an aide to Moon said.
Biden and Moon held the phone talks for about 10 minutes from 6:52 p.m., according to Rep. Yun Kun-young of the Democratic Party. Moon left office on May 9 after serving a five-year term.
Biden was quoted as calling Moon a "good friend" and thanking him for making efforts to strengthen their alliance, while referring to their summit in Washington last year.
Moon also expressed gratitude for Biden choosing South Korea as the first leg of his Asia trip, saying it demonstrates the strong bilateral ties, Yun said.
The phone conversation came after Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held their summit in Seoul and agreed to expand cooperation not just in the military and security areas but also in many economic fields.
Biden's three-day trip to South Korea, which started Friday, raised speculation that he and Moon might meet in person, though Washington later said such a meeting would not take place.
Since leaving office, Moon is currently residing in his retirement home in the southeastern town of Yangsan.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(4th LD) Yoon, Biden tour Samsung chip plant ahead of summit
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
N. Korea to hold state funeral for military official known for ties with Kim Jong-un
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death