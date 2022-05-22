Yoon, Biden to visit Air Force operations center
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to visit an Air Force operations center Sunday on the last stop of Biden's three-day trip to South Korea.
The two are scheduled to visit the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, to be briefed on its work, and to encourage American and South Korean troops stationed there.
The visit is expected to underscore the allies' firm readiness against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats after Yoon and Biden agreed during Saturday's summit to expand the scope of combined military exercises.
Biden will be the first U.S. president to visit the center, which is situated in an underground bunker and serves as a key command post for air and space operations, while Yoon will be the first South Korean president to do so in 13 years.
Before heading to the air base, Biden is scheduled to meet with Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung.
On Saturday, the company announced plans to invest US$5.54 billion in the construction of a dedicated electric vehicle and car battery manufacturing plant in Georgia, the U.S.
Biden is set to head to Japan on Sunday afternoon.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death