Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 22, 2022
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 0
Incheon 22/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/15 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 60
Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/17 Sunny 0
Daegu 32/16 Sunny 0
Busan 28/18 Sunny 0
