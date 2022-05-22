Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 22, 2022

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/16 Cloudy 0

Incheon 22/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 29/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/19 Sunny 60

Jeonju 28/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/16 Sunny 0

Busan 28/18 Sunny 0

