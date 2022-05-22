(LEAD) New infections fall below 20,000 for 1st time in 6 days
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last 5 paras)
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 20,000 for the first time in six days on Sunday in a downward trend in virus cases amid the government's effort to move the country back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 19,298 new infections, including 24 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,957,697, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily tally jumped to 35,104 cases on May 17 from the previous day's 13,290 but continued to fall to 23,462 on Saturday.
South Korea's new infections have been on a downward trend in recent weeks after peaking at over 620,000 on March 17 amid the spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 54 deaths from COVID-19, putting the total at 23,965. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell to 229 from 235 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
South Korea has lifted most of the virus restrictions, such as the cap on private gatherings and business curfews, as the decline in the virus cases has given a boost to the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.
Still, the government announced on Friday that it will push back the plan for the next relaxation steps, including the lifting of a seven-day quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients, for another four weeks to June 20.
South Korea remains cautious as another resurgence of the virus could hit the country in the summer and peak between September and October. If the quarantine requirement is scrapped, the caseload could bounce back by up to 4.5 times between June and July, according to the government's forecast.
Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul accounted for 2,899, with its surrounding Gyeonggi Province taking up 4,266 cases. There were also 796 additional patients from Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital city.
As of midnight Saturday, 44.57 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.26 million, representing 64.8 percent, had received their first booster shots. More than 3.8 million people had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.k
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
S. Korea to send condolence delegation to UAE over death of president
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
-
Full text of joint statement issued after Yoon-Biden summit