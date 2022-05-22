Foreign selling reaches 15 tln won in S. Korea this year
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors have sold nearly 15 trillion won (US$12 billion) worth of South Korean stocks this year through mid-May as they fled to safe haven assets amid growing stagflation worries, the country's main bourse said Sunday.
From Jan. 1 through Friday, foreign selling stood at 14.8 trillion won on the country's two main bourses -- 11.8 trillion won on the main Korea Exchange (KRX) and 3 trillion won on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ, according to the KRX.
Of the massive sell-off, foreigners mainly offloaded Samsung Electronics Co., the world's biggest memory chip maker, and LG Energy Solution Ltd., South Korea's leading car battery maker, the main bourse said.
They sold 5.1 trillion won worth of Samsung Electronics stocks and 2.9 trillion won of LG Energy Solution shares during the cited period.
Foreigners reorganized their investment portfolios by reducing equities and other assets perceived as risky and increasing safe haven assets amid global monetary tightening and rising interest rates.
Institutional investors also sold 9 trillion won worth of local stocks, including 6.08 trillion won of Samsung stocks. The massive selling weighed on the benchmark KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ indexes.
But individuals' stock purchases valued at 24 trillion won helped keep the main index from falling further. Individuals bought 11 trillion won worth of Samsung stocks during the same period.
Shares in Samsung Electronics fell 13 percent to 68,000 won and LG Energy Solution stocks shed 14 percent to 434,000 won during the mentioned period. They far outperformed the broader KOSPI's 11 percent and KOSDAQ's 15 percent losses.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
Biden calls Moon 'good friend' in phone conversation: Moon's aide
-
Full text of joint statement issued after Yoon-Biden summit