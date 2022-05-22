S. Korea joins U.S. and others in condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and four other countries issued a joint statement condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Seoul's trade ministry said Sunday.
The statement, which was joined by Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, also expressed concerns over humanitarian situations in Ukraine and a food and energy crisis while calling for an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The six countries issued the statement at the end of the two-day APEC trade ministers' meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, though it was not a joint communique of APEC.
On Saturday, delegates of the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia walked out of an APEC trade ministers' meeting to protest Russia's aggression when Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov started delivering his remarks.
APEC, launched in 1989, is an inter-governmental framework among 21 member economies, including South Korea, the U.S., China and Japan, to promote free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
Biden calls Moon 'good friend' in phone conversation: Moon's aide