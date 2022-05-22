Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it will invest an additional US$5 billion in the United States for robotics and autonomous driving software development.
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung made the announcement in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.
The group didn't provide details on the planned investments.
The announcement came a day after the South Korean auto giant said it will invest $5.54 billion to build a dedicated electric vehicle and car battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to further solidify its electrification push in the world's most important automobile market.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden hold first summit on N. Korea, economy
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
Biden calls Moon 'good friend' in phone conversation: Moon's aide