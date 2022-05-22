Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021

All News 16:51 May 22, 2022

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Chinese people purchased nearly 7,000 buildings in South Korea last year, with more than half of the properties being from the Greater Seoul area, a ruling party lawmaker said Sunday.

A total of 6,640 buildings, including apartments, were purchased by Chinese nationals last year, and 2,659 of them are located in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital city of Seoul, Chung Woo-taik, a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, said in a report, citing the National Assembly Research Service.

The Chinese-owned properties accounted for 78.1 percent of total foreign buying in Gyeonggi Province last year, followed by 408 buildings purchased by Americans.

Chinese people also bought 1,220 buildings in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 736 buildings in Seoul last year, according to the report.

This photo taken May 19, 2022, shows apartment complexes in Seoul.

