(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 23)

Deploying more U.S. military assets is highly likely to irk China as well. When South Korea deployed the U.S.-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in 2017, China retaliated by boycotting Korean businesses and imports, hurting the nation's economy. At the time, the US did not take any meaningful steps to help shield Korea from China's ruthless trade attacks, even though the missile defense system was seen as the U.S.' tool to keep both North Korea and China at bay.