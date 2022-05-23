Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 30/17 Sunny 10

Jeju 26/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/17 Sunny 0

Busan 24/18 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!