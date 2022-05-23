Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 24 pct during first 20 days of May

All News 09:08 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 24.1 percent in the first 20 days of May from a year earlier on robust demand for chips and petroleum products, but the country suffered a trade deficit on high fuel costs, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$38.6 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $31.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 37.8 percent on-year to $43.4 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.83 billion.

This file photo, taken April 21, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

