Exports up 24 pct during first 20 days of May
All News 09:08 May 23, 2022
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 24.1 percent in the first 20 days of May from a year earlier on robust demand for chips and petroleum products, but the country suffered a trade deficit on high fuel costs, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$38.6 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $31.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports jumped 37.8 percent on-year to $43.4 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.83 billion.
