S. Koreans out of contention at PGA Championship as Lee Kyoung-hoon ties for 41st
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon tied for 41st place at the second major tournament of the men's golf season, finishing as the top player from the country.
Lee shot a final round of two-over 72 at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday (local time), for a four-day total of five-over 285.
Lee hadn't made the cut at his five previous major appearances. This time, fresh off a win at the AT&T Byron Nelson the week prior, Lee opened with a solid one-under 69.
Lee, however, never broke 70 again. He carded a 73 in the second round, closing his day with consecutive bogeys, and followed that up with rounds of 71 and 72.
Kim Si-woo was the next-best South Korean player at nine-under 289, which tied him for 60th place. Kim shot 70 in the final round, his best score of the week at Southern Hills.
Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 champion, missed the cut by two strokes after shooting 71-75. Two Korean tour stars, Kim Bi-o and Kim Joo-hyung, also failed to make it to the weekend.
Im Sung-jae, the highest-ranked South Korean at world No. 20, withdrew from the tournament last week after testing positive for COVID-19 while in his home country for a domestic tour event.
Justin Thomas of the United States beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff for his second career PGA Championship win.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) BTS wins three Billboard Music Awards, marking 6th year to win an award
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner