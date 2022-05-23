S. Korea coach predicts 'most difficult training camp' ahead of June World Cup tuneups

"It doesn't make sense to play in a completely different way, just because we're going to face strong teams," Bento said. "In many games during the (World Cup) qualifiers, we controlled the games, and we played more time in our offensive midfield. Now and in the World Cup, it's not going to happen in the same way. So we need to be clever and smart to understand that, and have an approach to the game that's a little bit different. This doesn't mean changing the style or the main idea."