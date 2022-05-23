Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
N. Korea reports 167,650 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
SEOUL -- North Korea said Monday around 167,650 new cases of fever and another death have been confirmed, as the country stages what it calls an anti-epidemic war.
More than 167,650 people showed symptoms of fever, with one additional death reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian scoring champion in Premier League history
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has become the first Asian player to win the scoring title in the Premier League, the latest piece of history for a player who has made a career out of setting records and milestones.
Son scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 rout of Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on Sunday (local time), and finished the 2021-2022 season with a career-high 23 goals.
-----------------
'The Roundup' lures 2.5 mln moviegoers over weekend
SEOUL -- The homegrown action comedy "The Roundup" is on course to become a box office hit, luring more than 2 million people on its first weekend, data showed Monday.
The sequel to the 2017 hit comedy "The Outlaws" attracted 2.53 million people from Friday-Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 3.55 million in the five days following its release last Wednesday, according to the data by the Korea Film Council.
-----------------
Yoon's first approval rating over 52 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- More than 52 percent of South Koreans gave a positive assessment of President Yoon Suk-yeol's handling of state affairs in the first poll on Yoon's approval rating since he took office on May 10, the pollster Realmeter said Monday.
In the poll of 2,528 people aged 18 or above nationwide conducted from Monday to Friday of last week, 52.1 percent said Yoon did a good job, while 40.6 percent said he did not.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 17-week low as omicron wave recedes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to a 17-week low Monday, as the omicron-driven surge has slowed in recent weeks.
The country added 9,975 new infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,967,672, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
PM vows national unity, pledges swift implementation of extra budget
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Monday he will make utmost efforts for national unity, while pledging swift implementation of an extra budget aimed at compensating small merchants hit by losses caused by stricter virus curbs.
"I will take the lead in national unity and cooperation of politics to resolve matters of people's livelihood, economic recovery, sustainable growth and materialize the safety of people," Han said in his inauguration speech.
-----------------
Interior of some Cheong Wa Dae buildings opens to visitors
SEOUL -- Ordinary citizens visiting Cheong Wa Dae will be allowed to tour the interior of some facilities of the former presidential office in the heart of Seoul from this week, a government agency said Monday.
The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said the interior of Yeongbingwan, the state reception hall, and the Chunchugwan Press Center will be partially open to visitors, beginning Monday.
-----------------
Seoul shares turn lower late Mon. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning after opening slightly higher, led by losses in large energy and construction companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 3.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,636.23 as of 11:20 a.m. The KOSPI started up 0.29 percent at the opening bell.
