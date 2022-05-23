Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KSOE wins 110.5 bln-won order for 2 feeder container ships

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has clinched a 110.5 billion-won (US$87 million) order to build two feeder container carriers.

Under the deal with an undisclosed African shipper, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a subsidiary of the South Korean shipyard, will construct the vessels and deliver them during the second half of 2024.

A feeder refers to a branch transport line that picks up and delivers containers between smaller ports and hub ports.

KSOE has bagged orders to build 97 ships worth $11.28 billion so far this year, or 64.7 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

