Yoon tweets he had great time with Biden in Seoul
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol tweeted Monday he had a great time with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul last weekend and was glad to have built a close friendship.
Yoon posted the message a day after Biden left Seoul at the end of a three-day visit that included the two leaders' first summit as well as joint trips to a Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant and an Air Force operations center.
"Had a great time with @potus in Seoul, sharing our thoughts on the indispensable value of democracy and reaffirming our commitment to a global comprehensive strategic alliance," he tweeted on his English account, alongside a photo of the two shaking hands.
POTUS refers to the president of the United States.
"I'm especially glad to have had the opportunity to build close friendship and trust with the President," he wrote.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
Crypto investor probed over allegedly visiting house of Terraform's CEO
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center