Police question first lady in writing about allegations of false academic records
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Police plan to question first lady Kim Keon-hee in writing about allegations of false academic records, Seoul's police chief said Monday.
Choi Gwan-ho, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters that the written investigation planned for Kim is not necessarily an implicit assumption of her acquittal and the final decision will be made after her answers are accepted.
The People's Livelihood Economy Research Institute and many civic groups filed a complaint against Kim with police last December, accusing her of submitting false records of academic and career background on job applications sent to local universities between 2013 and 2014.
Choi said police have sent a questionnaire to Kim as part of the written investigation stage after investigating the positions of the concerned university officials.
"We've not made the decision (on a written investigation) too hastily," Choi said. "Please understand that we've done it in consideration of various circumstances."
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center