Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter set for Aug. launch named Danuri

All News 15:29 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it has named its first lunar orbiter scheduled to be launched in August Danuri.

Danuri -- a portmanteau of the Korean words for moon and enjoy -- was chosen from a national naming contest held from Jan. 26 to Feb. 28. It was suggested by a doctorate student in new materials engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and was chosen among 62,719 submissions, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida on Aug. 3 carrying the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.

The orbiter will circle around the moon from December and conduct a yearlong mission to observe it using an array of instruments, including cameras and magnetometers. It will also identify potential landing sites for future lunar missions.

South Korea has launched a preliminary feasibility study for the successor to the Nuri rocket, the country's first homegrown space launch vehicle, with the goal of sending a lunar landing module to the moon in 2031.

This image provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows a rendered image of Danuri, South Korea's first lunar orbiter set to be launched on Aug. 3, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#lunar orbiter #Danuri
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!