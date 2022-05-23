Yoon administration's plan for N. Korea support tied with progress in denuclearization: minister
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations on Monday reaffirmed an "audacious plan" to help North Korea develop its economy, stated in President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration speech, saying it will depend on progress in the denuclearization of the neighbor.
Through the project, the government will push for the joint economic development of the two Koreas and the realization of the "global pivotal nation vision," Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in his speech to mark the ministry's unification-related education week that runs until Sunday.
He added the weekend summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul represented a clear "milestone" for the future of the alliance.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center