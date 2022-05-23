Military reports 519 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:24 May 23, 2022
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 519 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 153,943, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 381 from the Army, 53 from the Marine Corps, 44 from the Air Force and 34 from the Navy.
There were also six cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 6,957 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
