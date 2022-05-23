Seoul issues first ozone warning this year
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul saw its first ozone warning of the year take effect on Monday in most parts of the city.
The Seoul city government said the warning was issued at 2 p.m., as ozone density in the 21 districts of the city was between 0.123 and 0.137 parts per million (ppm).
Four other districts were excluded, it said.
Ozone warnings are issued when concentration levels reach an average of 0.12 ppm per hour. More serious alerts are issued at 0.30 ppm and 0.50 ppm, respectively.
Patients with respiratory diseases, the elderly and children are advised not to go outside.
