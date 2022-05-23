KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 277,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 62,500 UP 2,700
Hyosung 82,200 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,350 UP 200
LOTTE 34,200 0
LotteChilsung 183,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 188,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 43,600 UP 550
Shinsegae 247,500 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,440 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 292,500 UP 1,000
CJ 82,700 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 17,450 UP 250
LX INT 37,550 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 2,205 UP 120
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 400
DB HiTek 74,200 UP 700
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 50
Daesang 22,600 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,650 DN 20
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 300
SK hynix 113,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 671,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,100 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,150 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 199,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,150 UP 1,050
Kogas 42,100 DN 1,400
Hanwha 27,850 DN 200
TaekwangInd 986,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 DN 10
KAL 28,750 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,490 UP 90
LG Corp. 75,400 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,500 DN 3,000
Boryung 12,150 UP 400
KCC 342,000 UP 500
SKBP 86,600 UP 300
Daewoong 29,300 UP 700
