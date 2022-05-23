KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,340 DN 220
CHONGKUNDANG 92,300 UP 1,900
BukwangPharm 10,750 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 94,800 UP 100
DL 61,100 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,800 0
ShinhanGroup 41,600 DN 100
HITEJINRO 35,350 DN 200
Yuhan 59,600 UP 1,100
SLCORP 29,100 DN 1,050
CJ LOGISTICS 123,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 80,400 UP 700
DB INSURANCE 65,000 UP 1,900
SamsungElec 67,900 DN 100
NHIS 10,300 UP 100
DongwonInd 238,500 DN 1,500
SK Discovery 39,200 UP 100
LS 59,300 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 0
GC Corp 187,500 UP 6,000
GS E&C 38,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 611,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 149,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,970 0
SKC 154,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 26,200 0
Ottogi 454,000 UP 4,500
GCH Corp 20,750 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 6,060 UP 60
HtlShilla 74,200 UP 200
Hanmi Science 49,500 UP 2,150
SamsungElecMech 159,500 UP 500
Hanssem 68,700 UP 1,400
KSOE 88,300 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,500 DN 750
MS IND 23,400 UP 100
OCI 108,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 49,000 DN 550
KorZinc 576,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center