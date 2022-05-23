NEXENTIRE 6,340 DN 220

CHONGKUNDANG 92,300 UP 1,900

BukwangPharm 10,750 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 94,800 UP 100

DL 61,100 DN 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,100 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,800 0

ShinhanGroup 41,600 DN 100

HITEJINRO 35,350 DN 200

Yuhan 59,600 UP 1,100

SLCORP 29,100 DN 1,050

CJ LOGISTICS 123,000 DN 1,500

DOOSAN 80,400 UP 700

DB INSURANCE 65,000 UP 1,900

SamsungElec 67,900 DN 100

NHIS 10,300 UP 100

DongwonInd 238,500 DN 1,500

SK Discovery 39,200 UP 100

LS 59,300 DN 1,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 0

GC Corp 187,500 UP 6,000

GS E&C 38,150 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 611,000 UP 6,000

KPIC 149,500 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,970 0

SKC 154,500 DN 1,500

GS Retail 26,200 0

Ottogi 454,000 UP 4,500

GCH Corp 20,750 UP 300

MERITZ SECU 6,060 UP 60

HtlShilla 74,200 UP 200

Hanmi Science 49,500 UP 2,150

SamsungElecMech 159,500 UP 500

Hanssem 68,700 UP 1,400

KSOE 88,300 UP 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,500 DN 750

MS IND 23,400 UP 100

OCI 108,000 DN 2,500

LS ELECTRIC 49,000 DN 550

KorZinc 576,000 UP 3,000

(MORE)