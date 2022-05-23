KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,590 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 78,400 DN 100
LG Innotek 367,000 UP 22,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 0
HMM 31,650 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 64,800 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 155,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 203,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,100 UP 900
S-1 73,200 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 49,000 UP 200
ZINUS 59,700 UP 1,000
S-Oil 105,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 266,000 DN 4,500
DWS 56,100 DN 700
SKTelecom 57,300 DN 900
SNT MOTIV 45,400 UP 350
HyundaiElev 34,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 147,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 UP 1,550
KUMHOTIRE 4,265 UP 30
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 100
SK 246,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 29,000 UP 750
Handsome 37,600 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 18,150 DN 50
COWAY 71,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,600 UP 1,300
IBK 11,050 UP 50
DONGSUH 26,800 0
KEPCO 22,700 DN 50
SamsungSecu 37,950 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 16,600 DN 300
LGCHEM 543,000 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33350 DN900
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 UP 100
KT&G 84,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 DN 50
