KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 25,550 UP 150
Doosan Enerbility 20,400 DN 200
Doosanfc 37,700 UP 250
KT 36,100 UP 150
LG Display 17,500 UP 350
PanOcean 7,960 UP 30
Kangwonland 26,800 DN 50
NAVER 277,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 82,900 DN 100
NCsoft 455,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 92,200 UP 1,600
DSME 20,650 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,390 UP 180
DWEC 6,090 DN 30
SamsungEng 23,550 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 403,000 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 36,900 DN 600
LGH&H 703,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 75,200 DN 3,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 105,000 UP 500
Celltrion 147,000 UP 2,000
TKG Huchems 25,300 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,500 UP 1,200
KIH 70,100 UP 700
GS 45,100 DN 650
CJ CGV 27,450 UP 650
LIG Nex1 76,200 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 30,400 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 204,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,400 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 0
AMOREPACIFIC 158,000 UP 4,500
KOLON IND 65,100 DN 400
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 8,500
Meritz Financial 32,000 UP 1,300
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center