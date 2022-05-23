KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
BNK Financial Group 7,630 UP 10
FOOSUNG 26,650 UP 700
SK Innovation 209,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 29,750 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 58,300 UP 500
Hansae 22,650 DN 300
Youngone Corp 46,450 DN 800
CSWIND 51,200 DN 600
GKL 14,350 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 41,300 UP 2,000
PIAM 48,800 UP 1,350
HANJINKAL 55,000 DN 800
DoubleUGames 43,200 UP 50
CUCKOO 17,200 DN 100
COSMAX 65,900 UP 1,500
MANDO 53,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,000 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 DN 100
Netmarble 80,800 0
KRAFTON 256,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,600 DN 1,400
ORION 96,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 200
BGF Retail 184,500 DN 1,500
emart 119,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 127,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 13,750 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 376,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 478,000 UP 2,500
SKBS 133,000 UP 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 UP 50
KakaoBank 40,000 UP 50
HYBE 221,000 0
SK ie technology 118,000 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 438,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 49,450 DN 200
kakaopay 95,600 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 46,950 UP 600
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center