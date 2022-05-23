S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold high-level talks on security, economic partnerships: minister
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan plan to hold a vice ministerial meeting in the near future to discuss ways to enhance partnerships on security and economy, Seoul's top diplomat said Monday in the wake of a summit agreement on bolstering trilateral cooperation.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman plans to visit Seoul "before long" for consultations with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts, according to Foreign Minister Park Jin, who briefed reporters on the significance of the accord between Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden in their summit held here on the weekend. They emphasized the importance of cooperation among the three regional powers "to effectively address common economic challenges."
"Cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan is important to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and in terms of economic security," the minister said.
He did not provide further details, including the date of the planned session. An informed source said later Sherman will likely meet the vice ministers of South Korea and Japan, Cho Hyun-dong and Takeo Mori, respectively, in Seoul in early June.
Park also raised the need for South Korea to formulate its own Indo-Pacific strategy on diplomacy, security and economy in line with its vision to upgrade ties with the U.S. as a "Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance" not just to deal with pending Korea affairs but also challenges "beyond" the peninsula.
He said his ministry plans to launch a working-level task force to draw up a relevant strategy.
He also expressed hope China will play a role as a "responsible" nation in respect of the "newly emerging order and rules" in the region, saying it is a way to help create "healthy and mature" relations between Seoul and Beijing.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
