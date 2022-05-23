Cargo truckers to go on general strike next month to demand freight rate hikes
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Unionized cargo truck drivers said Monday they will go on an indefinite general strike early next month to demand freight fare hikes and other assistance measures to cope with soaring fuel prices.
All members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), will join the general strike set to kick off at midnight on June 7, the union said in a press conference held at the KCTU headquarters in central Seoul.
The truckers' union protested that surging diesel prices are threatening their rights to survival, demanding a hike in freight rates and other support measures.
"Having to pay several million won more for fuel costs, cargo truckers are facing a crisis," a union official said, calling on the government for support measures.
"We need freight rate hikes and other legal and institutional safety nets to have our survival rights guaranteed."
The union also demanded an extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System designed to prevent dangerous driving and guarantee minimum freight rates for truck drivers. The system, introduced for a three-year run in 2020, is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
The union said the planned strike will continue until those demands are accepted.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
U.S. not considering adding S. Korea to Quad: official
-
(2nd LD) Yoon, Biden tout alliance during visit to Air Force operations center