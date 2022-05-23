Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bridge Biotherapeutics to raise 45.6 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:12 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 45.6 billion won (US$36.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.44 million preferred shares at a price of 10,250 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
