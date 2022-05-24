Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'China-containing' IPEF sets sail under U.S. leadership (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- IPEF formally launches; Yoon pledges cooperation in all areas (Kookmin Daily)
-- SON rises to become SUN of world's top league (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S., China clash over IPEF; Yoon faces test of 'China risk' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'China-containing' IPEF launches under U.S. leadership (Segye Times)
-- Yesterday was IPEF, today is Quad; anti-China alliance forms in two layers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says subservient N.K. policy failed over last 5 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 74 pct of possessors of sex exploitation material given suspended sentences (Hankyoreh)
-- Sonny becomes a legend (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Home sales postponed amid soaring raw material prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- IPEF participation is start of 'security with U.S., economics with world' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden launches IPEF and Yoon says Korea will do its part (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to build reciprocal supply chain for chips, batteries in Indo-Pacific (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea joins U.S.-led trade pact as China bristles (Korea Times)
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating