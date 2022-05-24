(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 24)

Yet, the two leaders failed to mention the 2018 Panmunjeom Declaration or the Singapore Joint Statement which were included in the May 2021 joint statement of the summit between Biden and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in. But this does not necessarily mean that the two allies are neglecting the peace initiatives the previous Moon administration had pushed for. Yoon and Biden said that the path to dialogue remains open toward peaceful and diplomatic resolution with the North. Yoon reaffirmed an audacious plan to revive the moribund North Korean economy and improve its people's living standards should it take substantive steps toward denuclearization.